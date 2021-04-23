Dublin hosting citywide cleanup May 1

E-T staff report

The city of Dublin is hosting Dublin Clean 2021 from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 1.

Residents can help with trash and debris around the community with the drop-off point for items at the Public Works Yard, 602 N. Norton St.

No chemicals, paint, light bulbs, alkaline batteries, gasoline, oils, Freon items, tires, rims or chemicals will be accepted.

Items that will be accepted include: Televisions, CRT monitors, TVs, VCRs, DVD players, PlayStation, XBox, Nintendo, tablets, cameras, sound systems, microwaves, miscellaneous appliances, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

All waste material resulting from domestic operations and activities, including, but not limited to, discarded household refuse, yard refuse, automotive parts, inoperable machinery and household furniture, will also be accepted.

For those needing help and wanting items to be picked up from curbside at their residence (must live within Dublin city limits) call (254) 455-3331 by April 26 to be put on a list. Only scheduled items at the curb will be removed.

Volunteers will park and meet at Dublin City Park at 7 a.m. All volunteers will receive a free lunch.

In addition to volunteers, trucks and trailers (drivers must be at least 18), will be needed to help with this community cleanup effort.

To sign up, call city hall at (254) 445-3331 or email customerservice@ci.dublin.tx.us.

The project is sponsored by the city of Dublin, EDC, Lion's Club, Rotary, Keep Dublin Beautiful and Dublin ISD.