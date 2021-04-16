Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Humane Society in need of volunteers

Have you been thinking about volunteering and never got around to it? Maybe you need some community service hours? The Erath County Humane Society would love to have your help!

The facility has been really short handed in the mornings and need all the time you can spare. The kennels are over capacity and every one needs cleaning/sanitizing in addition to the other morning chores.

Volunteers are needed to help with dishes, laundry, cleaning outside yards, feeding dogs/cats, replacing bedding, and just some good old-fashioned TLC.

For those who may not be able to volunteer time, fosters are also needed. No financial obligations involved and it would free up some kennel space.

In addition, the ECHS needs canned dog food, disinfectant wipes, cat litter, work gloves, and Sevin {dust and granules}. Anything residents can spare is greatly appreciated and put to use.

Anyone interested in volunteering or fostering, contact the organization via email: erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com or come stop by to fill out an application at 891 East Road, Stephenville.

Vendors sought for Moo-La Fest

The city of Stephenville is looking for artisan and maker vendors to showcase their talent to the community by participating in Moo-La Fest scheduled for Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 5.

For more information, contact Kat Ingram at kingram@stephenvilletx.gov or to register online go to recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

Tarleton Stampede set for April 22-24

The 55th Annual Tarleton Stampede is scheduled for April 22-24 at the Lonestar Arena.

The rodeo features nightly performances at 7:30 p.m. This will be the final regular rodeo of the season for the NIRA Southwest Region and Tarleton Rodeo Team.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 nightly.

Contact rodeo office with any questions 254-968-1793.

Drive-In talent show benefit scheduled

Join the Tarleton State University Public Relations & Event Management students for a Drive-In Talent Show benefiting the Central Texas Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Tarleton State University, Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, 1333 W. Washington St.

Tarleton students are invited to strut their stuff and invite their friends to come, watch, and vote for their favorite act.

There are two categories to compete in: Judge's choice and People's Choice. People's Choice is decided by donations earned by the talents. Whichever act earns the most donations will win.

Donations can be made via venmo @TSU-PREM-4CC, and make sure to leave a note indicating who you're voting for.

Talent acts will receive volunteer time and winners will be presented a prize.

Tickets are for each vehicle so you may have as many people in your car as you like. We ask that you do not leave your vehicle as we will still support social distancing. Portable toilets will be on site.

Tickets are $23 per vehicle and available for pre-purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/tarleton-talent-show-tickets-127240250013

Food trucks will be available from which to purchase food and we will have a drive-thru set up with food delivery to your parking spot.

Church hosts garage sale

Faith Lutheran Church, 832 E. South Loop, Stephenville, is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23-24, near Pulido's Restaurant.

For more information or to donate items, call (254) 968-2710.

Spring Car Parade set for April 22

A Spring Car Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 at Senior Care, 2601 Northwest Loop.

Line up is set for 9:45 a.m. on Dogwood and Westwood Street and participants can follow signs for the parade route.

Decorate your vehicle however you wish, streamers, balloons, signs, or more. Help make this event special for the residents of Senior Care.

Call Kim Chamley at (254) 459-5208 for more information or to sign up!

Ribbon cutting set for Leslie Walker Agency

The Stephenville Chamber of commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Farmers Insurance - Leslie Walker Agency at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

The Leslie Walker Agency is located at 155 N. Graham St.

The Leslie Walker Agency provides insurance for auto, home, life, business, motorcycle, recreational vehicles, and more.

For more information, visit agents.farmers.com/tx/stephenville/leslie-walker or call (254) 918-2020.

Newton's to hold ribbon cutting

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Newton's at The Cellar at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

Newton's is located at 230 W. College Street, just off the Downtown Square.

Newton's, formerly known as The Cellar, is now the culinary home to Cowboy Chef Newton where you can expect a sophisticated dining experience featuring the best of Newton's take on fine Texas Cuisine.

For more information, visit www.cowboychefnewton.com, facebook.com/newtonscellar or call (254) 505-3235.

MS Trail Ride fundraiser set for May 1

The Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis is celebrating its 24th annual ride on Saturday, May 1 at Tarleton State University's Hunewell Ranch, 5090 CR 182, Stephenville.

Registration for the ride begins at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m.

This ride was the first trail ride in the nation to be sanctioned by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an official fundraiser.

There will also be a 5K Trail Run and a 1-mile Trail Walk for those that do not ride.

Registration for the 5K and Walk begins at 9 a.m. and they begin at 9:30 a.m.

Fees for the trail ride are $50 per adult, $30 per child.

Fees for the 5K run are $25 per runner.

To register online, visit ccmstrailride.com/registration-sheet

For more information, call Mary Howard at (254) 977-3686 or Diane Tidwell at (254) 592-1895.