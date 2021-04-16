Fossil Rim hosts Twilight T.W.A.N.G. evening event

E-T staff report

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., a fun event where patrons can spend an evening exploring the nature of Texas.

Throughout the event, group members will be competing against one another, testing their animal knowledge to become the team that takes home the prize (and bragging rights).

The Twilight T.W.A.N.G. education program includes an adventure into the park, nature walk to test your senses, campfire/s’mores science, and plenty of surprises as the team's educator keeps the fun coming.

The event kicked off April 9, but continues on the following dates: April 23; May 7, 15, 21 and 29; and June 4, 12, 18 and 26.

Fee for the program is $50 per person with a five-person minimum.

Registration can be done in advance online at https://fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/.

The center is located at 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose.

For more information, email info@fossilrim.org or visit fossilrim.org

In addition to this special event, the center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine. Currently, all tickets must be purchased online.

"Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is dedicated to the conservation of species in peril, conducting scientific research, training of professionals, responsible management of natural resources and public education. Through these activities, we provide a diversity of compelling learning experiences that inspire positive change in the way people think, feel and act with nature," reads the center's website.

The center offers two types of tours:

• Self-guide tours: When you drive your vehicle on the 7.2-mile Gosdin Scenic Drive, each vehicle will receive one free cup of animal feed and a Species ID Guide. The paved route has two lanes and you can pull over to the right whenever you want to stop to watch certain animals. You can handfeed giraffes, but for the other animals you need to toss pellets several feet away from your vehicle. Be sure to schedule your day and arrival time window in advance – your ticket will be valid for that specific day and arrival time. You must purchase tickets in advance — if you arrive without tickets and we are sold out for that day, you will not be able to enter Fossil Rim. Note: No Refunds. Tickets are $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-11.

• Guided tours: Our Single-Group Safari Tours take guests along the 7.2-mile Gosdin Scenic Drive, as well as onto some staff roads that guest vehicles are not able to take. These tours are for a single group of 1-10 people, so it is a private adventure where all guests will know each other. Each guest will get his/her own cup of animal feed. Recommended for all ages and lasts approximately two hours. Note: No Refunds. Pricing for this tour is available by contacting the center at info@fossilrim.org or by visiting fossilrim.org