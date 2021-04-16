Early voting starts Monday for May 1 election

E-T staff report

The next election in Erath County is scheduled for May 1 and voters can cast their ballots early starting Monday.

Early voting for this election will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations and times for the city of Stephenville, Stephenville ISD and Dublin ISD include:

• Erath County Courthouse: 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

• Dublin County Annex: 219 S. Grafton, Dublin.

The city of Stephenville has scheduled several open house events and town hall meetings for residents to gain more information on its proposed bond issues, which are on the ballot.

The two remaining Town Hall Meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall (will be live streamed on the city's Facebook page); and 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Ranger College.

The city also scheduled facility tours of the recreation center, senior citizens center and Stephenville Public Library for residents to see and become informed of the condition of these facilities. The rec center and senior citizens center open house have already been held. The Stephenville Public Library open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

Additional information on the bond issues is available on the city's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofsville and also at www.facebook.com/svillebond2021/.

Stephenville ISD board election

In addition to the bond items, Stephenville Independent School District voters will be deciding on two board positions.

For Board of Trustees Place 2, voters will decide between Mandy McGee O'Neal and Sherrie Evans. This position is for a full, three-year term on the board.

For Board of Trustees Place 3, voters will decide between Chad Elms and Sonia Sandford. This position is also for a full three-year term on the board.

In Place 1, Robert Barberee is running unopposed.

Dublin ISD board election

The Dublin Independent School District is also having a general election for trustee at-large.

Candidates are Charlie Bradberry, Raymond Salinas, James Moore and Jeff Weaver. Voters may cast ballots for one, two or three of the individuals to fill board positions.

Lipan ISD bond election

Lipan ISD will be holding a bond election. The voting locations for this bond election will be in Hood County only. The ballot will not be available in Erath County.

According to the official notice of election for the district, the Lipan Independent School District Board of Trustees is asking voters to approve a $9.430 million bond for the purpose of "acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of school buses and vehicles."

Early voting is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 22; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23; and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 26 and 27.

Early voting will take place at the Lipan Church of Christ, 112 N. Caddo St.

On election day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. also at the Lipan Church of Christ, 112 N. Caddo St.

Gordon ISD bond election

Gordon ISD will also be holding a bond election. The voting locations for this election will be in Palo Pinto County only. The ballot will not be available in Erath County.

According to the official election notice, the Gordon ISD board of trustees is asking voters to approve a $12 million bond for the purpose of "acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities, and acquiring any necessary school sites."

A second issue presented to voters is seeking approval of an $800,000 bond for the purpose of "replacing the track surface at the District’s stadium."

Early voting for this election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19, 20, 21, 23 and 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 22 and 26.

Early voting can take place at the following locations: Palo Pinto County Annex, 109 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells; Gordon Community Center, 201 Houston Ave., Gordon; and the Strawn City Hall, 118 E. Housley, Strawn.

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these same locations.