Stop the Silence rally aims to raise awareness for victims of violence

E-T staff report

In commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 18-24, a Stop the Silence Rally is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Optimist Jaycee Park in Stephenville.

The event aims to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

"We are here working to combat violent crimes within our community," said Jennifer Thurman with Erath County Juvenile Probation, and a sponsor of the Stop the Silence Rally, during a recent Stephenville City Council meeting. "Specifically child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence."

Rally organizers are asking Erath County residents to "Stand up, speak out and make a difference for victims of violence."

The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime excluding simple assault in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer Americans become victims of crime.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme is "Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities." and celebrates the contributions that we all can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims.

For more information on Tuesday's event, visit www.facebook.com/ErathStoptheSilence/