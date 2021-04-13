Voters, keep these important dates in mind for upcoming election

E-T staff report

The May 1 city bond and school board election is just around the corner and there are some important dates that Erath County voters should keep in mind.

The last day to submit an application to vote by mail in person to the Erath County Clerk’s office is Friday, April 16.

The last day for the Erath County Clerk’s office to receive a mailed application to vote by mail is Tuesday, April 20.

Early voting for the election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.

Concerning the upcoming May 1 bond election, the city of Stephenville has scheduled several open house events and town hall meetings for residents to gain more information on the proposed bond issues.

Town Hall Meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, at City Hall (will be live streamed on the city's Facebook page); and 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Ranger College.

The city has also scheduled facility tours of the recreation center, senior citizens center and Stephenville Public Library for residents to see and become informed of the condition of these facilities. One of the bond issues voters will decide on is the possibility of building a multi-use facility that would house all three of these entities.

The rec center open house was held Monday. The senior citizens center open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The Stephenville Public Library open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

Additional information on the bond issues is available on the city's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofsville and also at www.facebook.com/svillebond2021/.

In addition to the bond items, Stephenville Independent School District voters will be deciding on two board positions.

For Board of Trustees Place 2, voters will decide between Mandy McGee O'Neal and Sherrie Evans. This position is for a full, three-year term on the board.

For Board of Trustees Place 3, voters will decide between Chad Elms and Sonia Sandford. This position is also for a full three-year term on the board.

In Place 1, Robert Barberee is running unopposed.

While four positions are up for election on the Stephenville City Council, each place has had one candidate declare so an election will not be held. Those declaring for the positions include incumbents, Ricky Thurman in Place 5 and Gerald Cook in Place 7; and newcomers LeAnn Durfey in Place 1 and Daron Trussell in Place 3.

The Dublin Independent School District is also having a general election for trustee at-large. Candidates are Charlie Bradberry, Raymond Salinas, James Moore and Jeff Weaver. Voters may cast ballots for one, two or three of the individuals to fill board positions.

As in Stephenville, the Dublin City Council election had two open positions with two candidates declaring so an election will not be held. Darrell Curry will hold Place 3 and Sammy Moore will hold Place 5.

A more extensive overview of the election and bond issues will be included in an upcoming edition of the Empire-Tribune.