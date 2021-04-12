Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Humane Society in need of volunteers

Have you been thinking about volunteering and never got around to it? Maybe you need some community service hours? The Erath County Humane Society would love to have your help!

The facility has been really short handed in the mornings and need all the time you can spare. The kennels are over capacity and every one needs cleaning/sanitizing in addition to the other morning chores.

Volunteers are needed to help with dishes, laundry, cleaning outside yards, feeding dogs/cats, replacing bedding, and just some good old-fashioned TLC.

For those who may not be able to volunteer time, fosters are also needed. No financial obligations involved and it would free up some kennel space.

In addition, the ECHS needs canned dog food, disinfectant wipes, cat litter, work gloves, and Sevin {dust and granules}. Anything residents can spare is greatly appreciated and put to use.

Anyone interested in volunteering or fostering, contact the organization via email: erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com or come stop by to fill out an application at 891 East Road, Stephenville.

Vendors sought for Moo-La Fest

The city of Stephenville is looking for artisan and maker vendors to showcase their talent to the community by participating in Moo-La Fest scheduled for Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 5.

For more information, contact Kat Ingram at kingram@stephenvilletx.gov or to register online go to recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Sessions scheduled for April include: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Community Pantry set for Thursday

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 at First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month.

Those interested are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members, items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Virtual Star Party canceled

STEPHENVILLE — The virtual star party, planned for Friday at the Tarleton State University observatory, has been canceled due to weather concerns.

Forecasts call for clouds Friday, making viewing difficult.

The next star party is scheduled for October or November.

For information about the planetarium, visit www.tarleton.edu/planetarium/index.html. For questions about the observatory, see https://www.tarleton.edu/observatory/.

Drive-In talent show benefit scheduled

Join the Tarleton State University Public Relations & Event Management students for a Drive-In Talent Show benefiting the Central Texas Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Tarleton State University, Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, 1333 W. Washington St.

Tarleton students are invited to strut their stuff and invite their friends to come, watch, and vote for their favorite act.

There are two categories to compete in: Judge's choice and People's Choice. People's Choice is decided by donations earned by the talents. Whichever act earns the most donations will win.

Donations can be made via venmo @TSU-PREM-4CC, and make sure to leave a note indicating who you're voting for.

Talent acts will receive volunteer time and winners will be presented a prize.

Tickets are for each vehicle so you may have as many people in your car as you like. We ask that you do not leave your vehicle as we will still support social distancing. Portable toilets will be on site.

Tickets are $23 per vehicle and available for pre-purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/tarleton-talent-show-tickets-127240250013

Food trucks will be available from which to purchase food and we will have a drive-thru set up with food delivery to your parking spot.

Stop the Silence Rally set for April 20

A Stop the Silence rally is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 at Jaycee Park, 1201 N. Harbin Drive, Stephenville.

The rally is part of National Crime Victim's Rights Week, which is April 18-24.

The rally is in support of the victims of child abuse, sexual assault or domestic violence and to raise awareness of the crimes in Erath County.

For more information, visit the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ErathStoptheSilence/

Rhymes & Vines Music Festival set for April 21-24

Larry Joe Taylor's 16th Annual Rhymes & Vines Texas Music Festival is scheduled for April 21-24 at Melody Mountain Ranch, 4217 CR 423, Stephenville.

In addition to a variety of music and vendors, the annual festival will feature The 4th annual world Champion Jalapeno Popper Cookoff 2021.

Camping spaces for the weekend are available and may be reserved online at larryjoetaylor.com/rhymes_and_vines

Tickets and prices include: four-day advance ticket $69 (plus taxes and fees) and $79 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade; three-day advance tickets are $54 (plus taxes and fees) and $63 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade; two-day advance tickets are $39 (plus taxes and fees) and $46 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade; and single-day tickets for Saturday are $19 (plus taxes and fees) and $25 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade.

For more information, visit larryjoetaylor.com

Church hosts garage sale

Faith Lutheran Church, 832 E. South Loop, Stephenville, is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23-24, near Pulido's Restaurant.

For more information or to donate items, call (254) 968-2710.

Spring Car Parade set for April 22

A Spring Car Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 at Senior Care, 2601 Northwest Loop.

Line up is set for 9:45 a.m. on Dogwood and Westwood Street and participants can follow signs for the parade route.

Decorate your vehicle however you wish, streamers, balloons, signs, or more. Help make this event special for the residents of Senior Care.

Call Kim Chamley at (254) 459-5208 for more information or to sign up!