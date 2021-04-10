Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Humane Society in need of volunteers

Have you been thinking about volunteering and never got around to it? Maybe you need some community service hours? The Erath County Humane Society would love to have your help!

The facility has been short handed in the mornings and needs all the time you can spare. The kennels are over capacity and every one needs cleaning/sanitizing in addition to the other morning chores.

Volunteers are needed to help with dishes, laundry, cleaning outside yards, feeding dogs/cats, replacing bedding, and just some good old-fashioned TLC.

For those who may not be able to volunteer time, fosters are also needed. No financial obligations involved and it would free up some kennel space.

In addition, the ECHS needs canned dog food, disinfectant wipes, cat litter, work gloves, and Sevin {dust and granules}. Anything residents can spare is greatly appreciated and put to use.

Anyone interested in volunteering or fostering, contact the organization via email: erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com or come stop by to fill out an application at 891 East Road, Stephenville.

Vendors sought for Moo-La Fest

The city of Stephenville is looking for artisan and maker vendors to showcase their talent to the community by participating in Moo-La Fest scheduled for Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 5.

For more information, contact Kat Ingram at kingram@stephenvilletx.gov or to register online go to recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Sessions scheduled for April include: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

SHS choir boosters host fundraiser

The Stephenville High School Choir Boosters are hosting a fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale for a drawing for a $1,000 gift certificate donated by Woods Furniture or TEN $25 gift cards to various businesses.

Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Cash, checks payable to SHS Choir Booster and Venmo are accepted.

The money raised will go to support the choir program in various ways and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. Tickets can be purchased from choir students or from Mrs. Sword.

The drawing will be held April 12.

Gordon Center, Cross Timbers host 'A Quilter's Day Out'

Tarleton State University and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) present “A Quilter’s Day Out,” through May 25, with two exhibits, one at the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in the historic ghost town of Thurber and the other at CTFAC in Stephenville.

“If Quilts Could Talk: Orr Family Quilts Across Five Generations” at the Gordon Center (off IH 20, Exit 367) features an inspiring collection of the Orr family’s heirloom quilts created and handed down across five generations spanning 150 years.

This national, traveling exhibit is made possible by a grant from Mid-America Arts Alliance, Exhibits USA and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is at 204 River North Blvd., Stephenville, 254-965-6190, https://www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/.

Church hosting ceremony at new location

Elk Ridge Baptist Church will celebrate its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 11. Elk Ridge Baptist Church is located at 1515 Alexander Road.

For more information, call (254) 485-4441.

Community Pantry set for Thursday

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 at First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month.

Those interested are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members, items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Tarleton hosting Silver Taps on April 15

Tarleton State University will observe Silver Taps at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, to honor members of the university family who passed away during the previous year.

Part of Tarleton Founder’s Week, this year’s ceremony takes place at Alumni Island in the heart of the Stephenville campus at the plaza surrounding the John Tarleton statue. The public is invited.

To watch the Silver Taps ceremony online, visit tarletonstate.us/SilverTaps2021.

Volunteers who would like to participate in the ceremony by holding a candle in memory of a member of the Tarleton family may sign up at www.tarleton.edu/silvertaps/volunteer.html. Volunteers should report to Alumni Island by 6 p.m. for rehearsal.

For more information about this year’s ceremony, contact Tarleton’s Office of Community Relations at 254-968-9330 or email Sue Goodman, sgoodman@tarleton.edu.

Drive-In talent show benefit scheduled

Join the Tarleton State University Public Relations & Event Management students for a Drive-In Talent Show benefiting the Central Texas Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Tarleton State University, Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, 1333 W. Washington St.

Tarleton students are invited to strut their stuff and invite their friends to come, watch, and vote for their favorite act.

There are two categories to compete in: Judge's choice and People's Choice. People's Choice is decided by donations earned by the talents. Whichever act earns the most donations will win.

Donations can be made via venmo @TSU-PREM-4CC, and make sure to leave a note indicating who you're voting for.

Talent acts will receive volunteer time and winners will be presented a prize.

Tickets are for each vehicle so you may have as many people in your car as you like. We ask that you do not leave your vehicle as we will still support social distancing. Portable toilets will be on site.

Tickets are $23 per vehicle and available for pre-purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/tarleton-talent-show-tickets-127240250013

Food trucks will be available from which to purchase food and we will have a drive-thru set up with food delivery to your parking spot.