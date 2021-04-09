County reports four new cases of COVID-19; free vaccine available at county center

E-T staff report

Erath County saw an increase of four new cases of COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by county emergency management officials.

Three new cases were in Stephenville, and one new case was in the county.

As of Thursday, Texas has administered 13.2 million vaccine doses, and 17.5% of its population is fully vaccinated, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Eligibility requirements for Texans seeking to be vaccinated have broadened to include all adults. Those 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and individuals age 18 or older are eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92. The vaccinations are free for everyone. To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, an official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

At Tuesday's regular city council meeting, City Manager Allen Barnes reported that the Erath County Vaccination Center had administered 11,244 doses to date.

Of the total 3,169 cases reported in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 29 are listed as active. Of those, 3,072 are listed as recovered, and 68 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states.

Of the total cases, 208 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 394 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 771 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 395 cases; 892 in the 40-64 age group; and 501 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,765 are female and 1,404 are male.

Currently, there are no Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott banned state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, while vulnerable residents are still facing trouble accessing the vaccine, even as businesses are allowed to operate at full capacity and the state no longer requires people to wear face masks, according to the Texas Tribune.

As of Thursday, the state has reported around 2.4 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 2,856 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 48,013 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.