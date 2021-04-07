Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Humane Society seeks volunteers

Have you been thinking about volunteering and never got around to it? Maybe you need some community service hours? The Erath County Humane Society would love to have your help!

The facility has been really short handed in the mornings and need all the time you can spare. The kennels are over capacity and every single one needs cleaning/sanitizing in addition to the other morning chores. For those who may not be able to volunteer time, fosters are also needed. No financial obligations involved and it would free up some kennel space.

Anyone interested in volunteering or fostering, contact the organization via email: erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com or come stop by to fill out an application at 891 East Road, Stephenville.

Vendors sought for Moo-La Fest

The city of Stephenville is looking for artisan and maker vendors to showcase their talent to the community by participating in Moo-La Fest scheduled for Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 5.

For more information, contact Kat Ingram at kingram@stephenvilletx.gov or to register online go to recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Sessions scheduled for April include: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 6.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

SHS choir booster host fundraiser

The Stephenville High School Choir Boosters are hosting a fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale for a drawing for a $1,000 gift certificate donated by Woods Furniture or TEN $25 gift cards to various businesses.

Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Cash, checks payable to SHS Choir Booster and Venmo are accepted.

The money raised will go to support the choir program in various ways and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. Tickets can be purchased from choir students or from Mrs. Sword.

The drawing will be held April 12.

Gordon Center, Cross Timbers council host 'A Quilter's Day Out'

Tarleton State University and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) present “A Quilter’s Day Out,” now through May 25, with two exhibits, one at the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in the historic ghost town of Thurber and the other at CTFAC in Stephenville.

“If Quilts Could Talk: Orr Family Quilts Across Five Generations” at the Gordon Center (off IH 20, Exit 367) features an inspiring collection of the Orr family’s heirloom quilts created and handed down across five generations spanning 150 years.

This national, traveling exhibit is made possible by a grant from Mid-America Arts Alliance, Exhibits USA and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is at 204 River North Blvd., Stephenville, 254-965-6190, https://www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/.

Church hosting ceremony at new location

Elk Ridge Baptist Church will celebrate its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 11. Elk Ridge Baptist Church is located at 1515 Alexander Road.

For more information, call (254) 485-4441.

AARP hosts free tax help

AARP Foundation Tax Aide volunteers will be on hand to offer free tax assistance at the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St.

Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from through April 7, by appointment only.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and AARP membership is not required.

Those scheduling appointments are asked to make sure they have all tax paperwork gathered and with them when they arrive at their scheduled time. They are also asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to undergo COVID-19 screening and fill out advance paperwork.

Those filing are asked to bring the following applicable documentation:

• Your own pen and face covering. Masks are required.

• Photo identification and/or Social Security cards for you and any dependents.

• A copy of last year's tax return, if available.

• Health care documents such as a 1095-A or 1095-B

• Brokerage statements for sales of stocks and/or bonds

• Checking and/or savings account information to set up direct deposit of any refunds.

• Income documents such as W2s, 1099s, Social Security income, etc.

• Documentation of charitable cash donations exceeding $300

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (682) 231-3670. Appointments are limited and in high demand, if you are unable to make your assigned time, please call to cancel or reschedule so that someone else may have that time slot.

For more information, visit www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/