Tarleton State ag, environment sciences instructors honored

E-T staff report

The College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences College recently announced its Level Faculty Award recipients for the 2020-21 academic year.

They include:

• Dr. Ted Ford - O. A. Grant Excellence in Teaching Award

• Dr. David Frazier - Barry B. Thompson Service Award

• Dr. Edward Osei - Excellence in Scholarship Award

• Dr. Brant Poe - Excellence in Student Success Award

• Dr. Cheyenne Runyan - Outstanding Junior Faculty Award

• Dr. Rudy Tarpley - Engaged Faculty Award

According to information from the Tarleton website, faculty within each of the six academic colleges choose an award winner in each category to represent their respective academic areas. These winners then form the pool of nominees for the university-wide awards.

A review committee of junior and senior faculty from across the institution, faculty senators, prior award winners and students reviews the nomination and submits recommendations for the university-wide awards to the Vice Presidents of Academic Affairs and Student Life.

College-level awards are presented during the early spring at events hosted in each of the academic colleges. University-wide awards will be presented at the Annual Faculty and Staff Awards Banquet during the spring semester.