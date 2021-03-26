Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Bake sale donations sought for Humane Society benefit

A bake sale benefiting the Erath County Humane Society is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Saturday, April 3 at Pet Supplies Plus in Stephenville.

Those wanting to donate baked goods are asked to fill out a form at http://bit.ly/echsbake

Individuals donating items are asked to bring them to Pet Supplies Plus that morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

For more information or questions, contact Renee Jackson at (254) 485-6940.

Humane Society plans Adoption Eggstravaganza

The Erath County Humane Society is planning an Adoption Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Pet Supplies Plus, 106 Christy Plaza.

The Easter Bunny will be onsite and there will be a bake sale, snow cones, $10 microchipping, doggie Easter egg hunt, and merchandise for sale.

PAWS will be there and Dublin Dog Den will be offering nail trimming.

Lone Star Ranch hosting Easter Egg extravaganza

Great American Lone Star Ranch, 5396 S. US Hwy 231, Stephenville, is hosting the largest Easter Egg Hunt extravaganza in Texas.

The event is scheduled every Saturday and Sunday, through April 3.

Search for the prize egg, and, to make it harder, every petting farm animal will be running with the kids to distract them from finding the eggs. Pet while hunting for the candy-filled eggs.

The three age groups with time limits include: ages 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

The egg hunt event will also include a pony ride, animal behavior show, craft/educational stations, and a 200-pound Easter Bunny.

Tickets $10 and include everything but feed. To reserve a spot, call (760) 937-6363.

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Sessions scheduled for April include: noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Harbin VFD hosting annual fish fry

The Harbin Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Annual Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the department, 8135 FM 847 (Intersection of FM 847 and CR 275), Dublin.

They will have fried fish, fixings, and dessert for drive-thru or sit down. Cost per plate us by donation.

There will also be two raffles. The first is for a zero-turn John Deere lawnmower. The second is for a $1,000 gift certificate to Pigeon Road Sporting Goods. Tickets are $1 each.

For more information, call (254) 485-5091.

Lucky Vines hosts live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting live music by Holli Garet from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

Garet is Blues singer/songwriter from San Angelo. Her music is featured at www.reverbnation.com/holligaret81

The family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room provide an atmosphere to relax and enjoy a variety of wines and live music.

For more information, call (254) 335-0099.

Ragin' Cajun fundraiser set for Saturday

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomes back its annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and live Zydeco music.

All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, allowing it to continue providing art, art-related events, and activities to Erath and surrounding counties.

Heath and safety protocols will be in place at the event and “to-go” orders will also be available for purchase on a first come/first served basis.

Individual tickets are $100 each; reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight; and to-go tickets are $25 each. To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/event-details or call (254) 965-6190.

Last day to register to vote for bond election is April 1

April 1 is the last day for residents to register to vote in the May 1 bond election set by the Stephenville City Council.

There are four city council spots up for election and one candidate running for each position so a council election won't be held, but the city is also asking voters to approve a bond election for various projects around the city.

• Prop A: $8 million to design, construct, and equip a combined use facility to house a library, senior citizens center, and recreation center.

• Prop B: $5.385 million for public improvements in the historic downtown area.

• Prop C: $2.16 million for improvements to Belknap Street, from the Fort Worth and Western Railroad to Mason Street.

• Prop D: $3.73 million for improvements to First, Second, Fifth, Sixth, Cage, and Swan Streets.

• Prop E: $2 million for the extension of the Bosque River Trail.

Early voting for the May 1 election runs from Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27.

For more information, contact city secretary Staci King at (254) 918-1287 or slking@stephenvilletx.gov.

Masons to host blood drive

The Stephenville Masonic Lodge is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the lodge, 244 S. Columbia St.

A Carter BloodCare Blood Drive unit will be on hand to receive donations

To sign up online, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123383.

For more information, call Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243 or email jthutch85@yahoo.com

Wagonville hosting Easter Egg Hunt

Wagonville will host its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3.

The Egg Hunt will be free, with a special Golden Egg hidden in each age group. Food trucks and the Teddy Bear Mobile will be on hand for even more fun.

Age groups include: 2 and younger with parent assist; 3-5; 6-9; 10-12; and 13 and older.

Wagonville is located at 250 CR 437. For more information, call 817-221-8558 or email wagonvilletx@gmail.com

Lucky Vines hosts live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting live music by Dakota Drummond from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

According to his Facebook page, Drummond is a country artist out of Stephenville, who grew up in Bakersfield, California, where he cut his teeth on Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. He has stayed close to his roots and influences singing and playing country music.

The family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room provide an atmosphere to relax and enjoy a variety of wines and live music.

For more information, call (254) 335-0099.

Elk Ridge Baptist hosting Easter in the Park

Elk Ridge Baptist Church is hosting Easter in the Park from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at Stephenville City Park, 378 W. Long.

Join the congregation for an outdoor church service followed by a picnic and egg hunt. All are welcome to attend this free event.

For more information, call Pastor Daniel McCabe at (254) 485-4441 or email danielmccabe@juno.com