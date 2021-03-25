Tarleton Texan Corps of Cadets names new student leaders

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Twenty-nine students have been selected to the 2021-22 leadership team for the Tarleton State University Texan Corps of Cadets, including William Sproull, Corps Commander; Deputy Corps Commander Jacob Humphries; and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Bernal.

“It is with great excitement and tremendous pride that the Leadership and Military College announces the Texan Corps student leadership selection results,” said Lt. Col. Lee Evans, Deputy Commandant and Chief of Staff. “Please congratulate these great young leaders as you pass them across campus and help support them as they advance their cadet experience and represent Tarleton with excellence.”

Also chosen at the corps level are Carter Bonneau, personnel officer; Sullivan Sanders, scholastics officer; Garrett Wood, operations officer; Luke Hendry, supply and logistics officer; Timothy Nguyen, public affairs officer; and Jacob Worley, communications officer.

Joseph Dandrige was named Alpha Company Commander and Jacee Halliday the company 1st sergeant. Esaia Terron and Clayton Wilkerson are the first platoon leader and sergeant, respectively. Daniel Churchill is the new leader for second platoon, and Blaine Gluck is the platoon sergeant.

The Bravo Flight Commander for 2021-22 is Joshua Ferguson, and the Flight Chief is Catherine Sadler.

Charlie Company’s new leadership consists of Commander Justin Trussell; 1st Sgt. Amber Stork; platoon leaders Jerry Addington and Paxton Layman; and platoon sergeants Kaleigh Peacock and Robert Bernal.

Easton Cox is the Rudder’s Riders commander; Carter Bonneau is the Wainwright Rifles commander; Justin Bray is the Ranger Challenge commander and the Army ROTC CAMP commander; and Joshua Ferguson is the Air Force Liaison Officer.

The new leaders will be presented at a formal change of command ceremony at 5 p.m. April 19 at Alumni Island in conjunction with the Corps of Cadets monthly retreat ceremony.