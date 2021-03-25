Tarleton earns voter friendly campus designation

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has been named a 2021-22 Voter Friendly Campus by the Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.

“We know that motivating students to register and vote establishes civic habits that last well beyond the collegiate experience,” reads the announcement from the coordinating organizations. “Incorporating democratic engagement into campus life creates structure and stability for students as they explore what their political beliefs are, and how they would like to engage in the democratic process.”

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, more than half of voters 18-29 cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Campuses that participated in Voter Friendly Campus engagement programs were a significant factor in the historic turnout, even in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Representatives of participating institutions went through training to develop, implement and report results for engagement programs that encouraged students to register and vote.

“Tarleton State University has long been committed to fostering student civic engagement,” said Casey Thompson, Assistant Professor of Legal Studies, “and the Voter Friendly Campus designation is a key element in continuing the tradition of our students and alumni being active leaders in our communities."

Two hundred thirty-one universities in the nation earned the Voter Friendly Campus designation, including six members of the Texas A&M University System — Tarleton, TAMU Central, TAMU Galveston, TAMU International, Prairie View A&M and TAMU San Antonio.