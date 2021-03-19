Stephenville Senior Center open, offering activities

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E. College St., is fully open and has a variety of activities scheduled.

The center offers cards and dominos games from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

An AARP tax aide is on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Congregate meals are served at noon Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays, meals are served for curbside drive-through pickup from 11 a.m. to noon.

The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Membership is free.

For more details regarding the senior center, contact Sandy at (254) 918-1288 or visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/.../senior-citizen-center