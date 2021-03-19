Saturday’s homecoming game to feature postgame fireworks show

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Homecoming week is going to end with a bang as the Tarleton Athletic Department and Tarleton Alumni Association are providing a postgame fireworks show for fans at the conclusion of Saturday's football game.

Tarleton will take on former Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. It's the first spring homecoming game in university history due to COVID-19 pushing the NCAA Division I FCS football schedule to spring.

The Texans are 3-2 on the season and it's the first matchup with Midwestern State since the Texans downed the Mustangs 66-7 in 2019.

Tarleton owns the all-time lead in the series 22-12-1, including a 12-4 advantage in Stephenville. Tarleton and Midwestern State began competing in football in 1925 as junior college rivals and have squared off in every season since 2004. Tarleton has won the last two meetings, including a 35-34 overtime win to clinch the 2018 LSC Championship.

The Texans had their biggest win of the series last year when Tarleton thrashed Midwestern State 66-7. It was the biggest victory in the series since the first-ever meeting in 1925 (TSU, 55-0).

In last week's game, the second meeting of the season between future WAC rivals Tarleton and Dixie State, the Texans found redemption from their early season loss by thrashing Dixie State in their home opener 37-15 at Greater Zion Stadium.

"We played really well on offense and took care of the football," said head coach Todd Whitten. "We didn't have any turnovers until very late in the game. I thought our defense was absolutely outstanding. Dixie State has one of the top two or three pass offenses in the country and our defense shut them down."

Tariq Bitson's dominant performance against Dixie State earned him national recognition as an honorable mention for the national player of the week award by Stats Perform FCS.

Bitson put on a show in St. George, hauling in 12 passes for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both of which were highlight-reel worthy that put Bitson on ESPN Sportscenter's Top Plays Saturday night. He joined Zimari Manning as the only two Texans since 2010 with 200 yards in a single game.

He's the second straight Texan to be recognized as an honorable mention player of the week by Stats Perform FCS, following Ronnell Wilson's effort last week. He's the fourth overall this season, joining Wilson, Cameron Burston and Gabe Douglas.

Saturday's Homecoming game will stream free of charge on the Tarleton Sports Network at TarletonSports.com/watch.

The fireworks show will start immediately after the game ends. Fans can remain in the stands to watch the event.

General admission tickets for Saturday's homecoming game are available at TarletonSports.com/tickets. No walk-up tickets will be sold at the game. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tarleton Students must claim their free ticket to the game in advance using the ticket link.

For any questions about tickets, fans can call the Tarleton Athletic ticket office at 254-968-1832.

Up next

Tarleton will host Northeastern State next Saturday for Legends Night at Tarleton. Tarleton State University will recognize the 1994 Tarleton Texan Football team, which was the first team to transition when the Texans made the move from NAIA to NCAA Division II. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Stephenville.

Limited tickets remain available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Student tickets remain free of charge, but Tarleton students with a valid ID will need to order a ticket through the ticket software. Walk-up ticket sales are not permitted this spring. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Saturday's TSU Homecoming Events

• 8 a.m. – College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Breakfast, Equine Center, Tarleton Agriculture Center

• 8 a.m. – Welcome Home Breakfast and Parade Watch Party, Alumni House

• 9 a.m. – Memorial Homecoming 5K, starts at Rome and Rudder Way

• 10 a.m. – Homecoming Parade

• Noon – Student Life Reunion Hall, Thompson Student Center

• 2 p.m. – Texan Alley and Alumni Association Tailgate Party

• 3 p.m. – Pointe du Hoc, dining hall

• 6 p.m. – Tarleton vs. Midwestern State, Memorial Stadium