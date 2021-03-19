Ragin' Cajun fundraiser promises good food, music and fun
The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomes back its annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.
There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and live Zydeco music.
All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, allowing it to continue providing art, art-related events, and activities to Erath and surrounding counties.
This year's corporate sponsors are Nance Chiropractic and Laura Henson Designs.
Along with fundraising, the event includes a race to win the Ragin’ Cajun Waiter title and trophy.
Patrons and sponsoring businesses can support their favorite Waiter Teams by buying event tickets/table or by donating silent auction items.
This year's Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiter teams are:
• Sara Vanden Berge and Lisa Pendleton
• Brad and Lynn Hart
• Valkyrie Myklebust and Taylor Barnes
• Tiffany Ivey and Haley Acker
• Jennifer England and Rosa Sifuentes
• Adam Wylie and Emily Moore
As of Wednesday, these were the standings:
• First: Sara Vanden Berge and Lisa Pendleton
• Second: Emily Moore and Adam Wylie
• Third: Valkyrie Myklebust and Taylor Barnes
Donations to the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council help fund a variety of projects throughout the year. Some of these include:
• Supporting young artists exhibiting their art
• Promoting local artists
• Fostering art appreciation
• Displaying our rich rodeo heritage
• Self-expression through art
• Bringing art to the public in unique ways
• Providing safe environment encouraging creativity and fun
• Art exhibits in public places such as the Clark Regional Airport
• Fun, free art activities for youth
• Providing opportunities for summer fun such as Manners Camp (and art camp coming soon for 2021)
• Complimentary art activity bags for students
• Art supplies for children’s activities
• Bringing national, traveling exhibits like the Caldecott original book illustrations exhibit to Stephenville at no charge to the public
• Spreading joy via craft table and art activity bags to local community at the Holly Jolly.
Heath and safety protocols will be in place at the event and “to-go” orders will also be available for purchase on a first come/first served basis.
Individual tickets are $100 each; reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight; and to-go tickets are $25 each.
To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/event-details or call (254) 965-6190.