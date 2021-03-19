Ragin' Cajun fundraiser promises good food, music and fun

E-T staff report
A group of celebrity teams is competing for this Ragin Cajun top team trophy for this year's annual fundraising event, scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at City Limits.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomes back its annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and live Zydeco music. 

All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, allowing it to continue providing art, art-related events, and activities to Erath and surrounding counties.

This year's corporate sponsors are Nance Chiropractic and Laura Henson Designs.

Along with fundraising, the event includes a race to win the Ragin’ Cajun Waiter title and trophy.

Patrons and sponsoring businesses can support their favorite Waiter Teams by buying event tickets/table or by donating silent auction items.

This year's Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiter teams are:

• Sara Vanden Berge and Lisa Pendleton

• Brad and Lynn Hart

• Valkyrie Myklebust and Taylor Barnes

• Tiffany Ivey and Haley Acker

• Jennifer England and Rosa Sifuentes

• Adam Wylie and Emily Moore

As of Wednesday, these were the standings:

• First: Sara Vanden Berge and Lisa Pendleton

• Second: Emily Moore and Adam Wylie

• Third: Valkyrie Myklebust and Taylor Barnes

Donations to the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council help fund a variety of projects throughout the year. Some of these include:

• Supporting young artists exhibiting their art

• Promoting local artists

• Fostering art appreciation

• Displaying our rich rodeo heritage

• Self-expression through art

• Bringing art to the public in unique ways

• Providing safe environment encouraging creativity and fun

• Art exhibits in public places such as the Clark Regional Airport

• Fun, free art activities for youth

• Providing opportunities for summer fun such as Manners Camp (and art camp coming soon for 2021)

• Complimentary art activity bags for students

• Art supplies for children’s activities

• Bringing national, traveling exhibits like the Caldecott original book illustrations exhibit to Stephenville at no charge to the public

• Spreading joy via craft table and art activity bags to local community at the Holly Jolly.

Heath and safety protocols will be in place at the event and “to-go” orders will also be available for purchase on a first come/first served basis.

Individual tickets are $100 each; reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight; and to-go tickets are $25 each.

To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/event-details or call (254) 965-6190.