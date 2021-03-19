Ragin' Cajun fundraiser promises good food, music and fun

E-T staff report

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomes back its annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and live Zydeco music.

All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, allowing it to continue providing art, art-related events, and activities to Erath and surrounding counties.

This year's corporate sponsors are Nance Chiropractic and Laura Henson Designs.

Along with fundraising, the event includes a race to win the Ragin’ Cajun Waiter title and trophy.

Patrons and sponsoring businesses can support their favorite Waiter Teams by buying event tickets/table or by donating silent auction items.

This year's Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiter teams are:

• Sara Vanden Berge and Lisa Pendleton

• Brad and Lynn Hart

• Valkyrie Myklebust and Taylor Barnes

• Tiffany Ivey and Haley Acker

• Jennifer England and Rosa Sifuentes

• Adam Wylie and Emily Moore

As of Wednesday, these were the standings:

• First: Sara Vanden Berge and Lisa Pendleton

• Second: Emily Moore and Adam Wylie

• Third: Valkyrie Myklebust and Taylor Barnes

Donations to the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council help fund a variety of projects throughout the year. Some of these include:

• Supporting young artists exhibiting their art

• Promoting local artists

• Fostering art appreciation

• Displaying our rich rodeo heritage

• Self-expression through art

• Bringing art to the public in unique ways

• Providing safe environment encouraging creativity and fun

• Art exhibits in public places such as the Clark Regional Airport

• Fun, free art activities for youth

• Providing opportunities for summer fun such as Manners Camp (and art camp coming soon for 2021)

• Complimentary art activity bags for students

• Art supplies for children’s activities

• Bringing national, traveling exhibits like the Caldecott original book illustrations exhibit to Stephenville at no charge to the public

• Spreading joy via craft table and art activity bags to local community at the Holly Jolly.

Heath and safety protocols will be in place at the event and “to-go” orders will also be available for purchase on a first come/first served basis.

Individual tickets are $100 each; reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight; and to-go tickets are $25 each.

To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/event-details or call (254) 965-6190.