Part of Graham Street to be closed for pavement, utility work

E-T staff report

State Highway 108 (Graham Street) will be closed from Green Street to the post office beginning Monday, March 22, for about four weeks for pavement and utility work. A signed detour will be in place, according to a news release from the Stephenville Police Department.

During this closure, the hospital will be accessible to northbound traffic from Belknap or Blair streets.

Also during the closure, the post office will be accessible from Tarleton Street, using the parking lot behind the post office. The post office’s front parking lot will be closed to the public. Alternate shipping locations include:

• Baxter Chemical

2112 W. Washington

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

• Pack and Mail Plus

2792 W. Washington Unit A

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.