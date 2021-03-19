COVID-19 report: No new cases, no hospitalizations

E-T staff report

Erath County shows no new COVID-19 infections, no hospitalizations and only 15 active cases in a report released Thursday by county emergency management officials.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the county on March 24, 2020, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Thursday, 10.3% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which exceeds the percent of people who have tested positive for the virus, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Those now eligible to receive the vaccine include:

• Front-line health care workers

• Long-term care facility residents and staff

• Texans who are 50 years and older

• People who are at least 16 and have qualifying health conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Teachers and child-care workers

As of the end of last week, the Erath County Vaccination Center reports it has administered 4,344 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and has fully vaccinated 1,158 recipients.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the county vaccination center, located at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92. The vaccinations are free for everyone.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, an official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

Of the total 3,122 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 are listed as active. Of those, 3,040 are listed as recovered, and 67 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states.

According to the Texas DSHS, the last reported death in Erath County related to COVID-19 complications was on Feb. 27.

Of the total cases, 204 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 387 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 747 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 394 cases; 885 in the 40-64 age group; and 497 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,739 are female and 1,383 are male.

Across the state

As of Thursday, the state has reported around 2.4 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 3,846 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

As of Wednesday, 8.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered — 5.9 million people have received at least one dose and 3 million people are fully vaccinated.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of March 18, 46,077 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.