4-Hers fare well in dairy judging competition

E-T staff report

Earth County 4-Hers recently took part in the District 8 State Dairy Judging Contest in Abilene. Some of the group and individual awards earned include:

JUNIORS DISTRICT 8

Overall Individuals:

• Luke Kuiper, first

• Katie Osinga, second

• Tatum Philips, third

• Gerrit Koke, fourth

• Jacob Koke, fifth

• Kylie Osinga, sixth

• Ariana Werkman, seventh

• Jaclyn Osinga, eighth

• Lexi Watson, ninth

• Dax Robertson, 10th

• Danyelle Werkman, 11th

JUNIORS STATE

Overall Individuals:

• Luke Kuiper, first

• Katie Osinga, second

• Tatum Philips, fourth

• Gerrit Koke, sixth

• Jacob Koke, eighth

Overall Teams: 1st , 3rd, 5th

INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 8

• Baily Watson, first

• Kaleb Osinga, second

• Jellie Waterlander, third

• John Koke, fourth

• Darby Robertson, fifth

• Kooper Philips, sixth

INTERMEDIATE INDIVIDUALS STATE

• Bailey Watson, first

• Kaleb Osinga, fourth

• Jellie Waterlander, fifth

• John Koke, eighth

• Darby Robertson, ninth

Team state: 1st & 3rd

SENIOR DISTRICT 8

Individuals:

• Carmen Kuiper, first

• Tom Kuiper, second

• Makayla Osinga, fifth

• Lisa Postmus, sixth

• Gracelyn Geijsel, seventh

• Anna Koke, eighth

• Wyatt Watson, ninth

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL STATE

• Carmen Kuiper, first

• Tom Kuiper, second

• Makayla Osinga, eighth

• Lisa Postmus, 10th

Senior Teams State: 1st & 4th

In addition, the organization has a senior team headed to a national contest.