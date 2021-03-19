4-Hers fare well in dairy judging competition
Earth County 4-Hers recently took part in the District 8 State Dairy Judging Contest in Abilene. Some of the group and individual awards earned include:
JUNIORS DISTRICT 8
Overall Individuals:
• Luke Kuiper, first
• Katie Osinga, second
• Tatum Philips, third
• Gerrit Koke, fourth
• Jacob Koke, fifth
• Kylie Osinga, sixth
• Ariana Werkman, seventh
• Jaclyn Osinga, eighth
• Lexi Watson, ninth
• Dax Robertson, 10th
• Danyelle Werkman, 11th
JUNIORS STATE
Overall Individuals:
• Luke Kuiper, first
• Katie Osinga, second
• Tatum Philips, fourth
• Gerrit Koke, sixth
• Jacob Koke, eighth
Overall Teams: 1st , 3rd, 5th
INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 8
• Baily Watson, first
• Kaleb Osinga, second
• Jellie Waterlander, third
• John Koke, fourth
• Darby Robertson, fifth
• Kooper Philips, sixth
INTERMEDIATE INDIVIDUALS STATE
• Bailey Watson, first
• Kaleb Osinga, fourth
• Jellie Waterlander, fifth
• John Koke, eighth
• Darby Robertson, ninth
Team state: 1st & 3rd
SENIOR DISTRICT 8
Individuals:
• Carmen Kuiper, first
• Tom Kuiper, second
• Makayla Osinga, fifth
• Lisa Postmus, sixth
• Gracelyn Geijsel, seventh
• Anna Koke, eighth
• Wyatt Watson, ninth
SENIOR INDIVIDUAL STATE
• Carmen Kuiper, first
• Tom Kuiper, second
• Makayla Osinga, eighth
• Lisa Postmus, 10th
Senior Teams State: 1st & 4th
In addition, the organization has a senior team headed to a national contest.