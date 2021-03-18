Texas Health helo landing pad closed starting Monday

E-T staff report

STEPHENVILLE – The helicopter landing pad at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville will be closed from March 22 to April 8 (tentative) due to construction on North Graham Street.

Patients needing to be flown to other hospitals by helicopter during this period will be transported by ground to Stephenville Clark Regional Airport for the flight, according to a news release from the hospital.

The construction affects North Graham Street from Green Street through the Tarleton Street intersection to a point between the post office entrance and exit.

Access to the hospital Emergency Department is not directly affected. Both the Graham Street (Highway 108) and the Belknap Street entrances to the parking lot will remain open.

“Our ability to transport patients to other hospitals in the Texas Health system will not be affected by the construction,” said Christopher Leu, Texas Health Stephenville president. “Patient safety and care are always our priorities, and as always we’ll be able to take advantage of being part of a major health care system when transports are necessary.”

