Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Erath residents eligible for FEMA funds

Erath County residents are eligible for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damage caused by the recent winter storm.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov to begin a claim. Those needing help filling an application can call toll free (844) 844-3089.

Lone Star Ranch hosting Easter Egg extravaganza

Great American Lone Star Ranch, 5396 S. US Hwy 231, Stephenville, is hosting the largest Easter Egg Hunt extravaganza in Texas.

The event is scheduled every Saturday and Sunday, through April 3.

Search for the prize egg, and, to make it harder, every petting farm animal will be running with the kids to distract them from finding the eggs. Pet while hunting for the candy-filled eggs.

The three age groups with time limits include: ages 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

The egg hunt event will also include a pony ride, animal behavior show, craft/educational stations, and a 200-pound Easter Bunny.

Tickets $10 and include everything but feed. To reserve a spot, call (760) 937-6363.

TSU Homecoming 5K set for Saturday

The 13th annual Tarleton State University Homecoming 5K is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Tarleton Rec Center, 610 Rome St.

Race-day registration is $30.

Check-in/walk-up registration will be at 8 a.m. on race day inside the Tarleton Rec Center basketball courts.

Pre-race meeting is set for 9 a.m. with the race beginning at 9:15 a.m.

There will be one water stop on the course and post-race refreshments will be available.

For more information and route map, visit www.tarleton.edu/campusrec

Lucky Vines hosts live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting live music by Baileigh Rhodes and Josh Kennedy from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

The family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room provide an atmosphere to relax and enjoy a variety of wines and live music.

For more information, call (254) 335-0099.

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Upcoming sessions scheduled for this month include: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Sessions scheduled for April include: noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Doughnut fundraiser benefits scholarship

Cross Timber's Business and Professional Women are bringing Erath County its first ever Hurts Donut Fundraiser. The sales from all fundraisers go toward the Bea Martin Memorial Scholarship at Tarleton State University.

Presale is ongoing through March 20 with delivery or pick-up on March 26-27 at CNB Bank, 2207 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

Cost is $20 for a dozen donuts.

The Hurts Dozen includes the following flavors: Andes Mint, Cookie Monster, Jesús, Fruity Pebbles, Samoa, Brownie Donut, Oreo Cheesecake, Little Timmy, Classic Sprinkle, Blueberry Streusel, Streusel and Old-Fashioned. Also available are Maple Bacon Bars for $6 each.

For more information or to place an order, visit crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

Knights host annual Lenten Fish Fry

The Stephenville Knights of Columbus are hosting their annual Lenten Fish Fry Friday at Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St., 5-7 p.m. every week through March 26. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be only to-go orders.

Cars should enter off Washington Street on the east side of St. Brendan’s church, proceed through the parking lot and follow the line around to the front of Newman Hall. Orders will be processed and meals delivered to your car.

The meal consists of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies and French fries. Prices this year are $10 for cash or check orders and $12 for debit cards or Venmo.

Text "FISH" to 1-844-617-1888 to get weekly updates on the fish fry.

Last day to register to vote for bond election is April 1

April 1 is the last day for residents to register to vote in the May 1 bond election set by the Stephenville City Council.

There are four city council spots up for election and one candidate running for each position so a council election won't be held, but the city is also asking voters to approve a bond election for various projects around the city.

• Prop A: $8 million to design, construct, and equip a combined use facility to house a library, senior citizens center, and recreation center.

• Prop B: $5.385 million for public improvements in the historic downtown area.

• Prop C: $2.16 million for improvements to Belknap Street, from the Fort Worth and Western Railroad to Mason Street.

• Prop D: $3.73 million for improvements to First, Second, Fifth, Sixth, Cage, and Swan Streets.

• Prop E: $2 million for the extension of the Bosque River Trail.

Early voting for the May 1 election runs from Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27.

For more information, contact city secretary Staci King at (254) 918-1287 or slking@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).

Library resumes Toddler Time

Stephenville Public Library, 174 N. Columbia St., announces it is resuming Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Story Time at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Due to COVID-19 policy and social distancing, space will be limited and will require a reservation.

Reservations for Toddler Time or Story Time can be made at the circulation desk, through a Facebook message, or via phone at (254) 918-1240.

To give library staff time to prepare for Toddler Time, reserve your space by noon on Tuesday, and for Story Time by noon on Thursday.

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/

AARP hosts free tax help

AARP Foundation Tax Aide volunteers will be on hand to offer free tax assistance at the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St.

Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from through April 7, by appointment only.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and AARP membership is not required.

Those scheduling appointments are asked to make sure they have all tax paperwork gathered and with them when they arrive at their scheduled time. They are also asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to undergo COVID-19 screening and fill out advance paperwork.

Those filing are asked to bring the following applicable documentation:

• Your own pen and face covering. Masks are required.

• Photo identification and/or Social Security cards for you and any dependents.

• A copy of last year's tax return, if available.

• Health care documents such as a 1095-A or 1095-B

• Brokerage statements for sales of stocks and/or bonds

• Checking and/or savings account information to set up direct deposit of any refunds.

• Income documents such as W2s, 1099s, Social Security income, etc.

• Documentation of charitable cash donations exceeding $300

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (682) 231-3670. Appointments are limited and in high demand, if you are unable to make your assigned time, please call to cancel or reschedule so that someone else may have that time slot.

For more information, visit www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/

Golf tournament to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

The first-ever Trash to Treasure Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, June 11, at Legends Country Club, Stephenville.

Funds raised from the tournament will go to help build the first-ever all-inclusive playground at Stephenville’s City Park.

Cost to play is $500 for a team of four players or $125 for individual players. Registration deadline is May 26.

The tournament is sponsored by the city of Stephenville Parks and Leisure Services and Waste Connections.

To become a sponsor and/or to register for the tournament, go to www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/trash-treasure-golf-tournament