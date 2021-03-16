Erath Co. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19; overall number of active cases decreases

E-T staff report

Erath County has an increase of three new cases of COVID-19 since last week, according to a report released Tuesday by county emergency management officials.

Two of the new cases were in Stephenville and one was in Dublin.

One year ago Monday, the first Texan died due to complications from COVID-19. Since then, more than 45,000 deaths have followed. While numbers have been declining since February, more than 150 new deaths on average are still being reported statewide each day, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Texas' statewide mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses ended a week ago by order of Gov. Greg Abbott. Eligibility requirements for Texans seeking to be vaccinated have broadened to include teachers and other child care workers, as well as Texans age 50 and older.

At least 9.9% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Tribune reported.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92. The vaccinations are free for everyone.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, an official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

As of Sunday, 8.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered, with 5.5 million people receiving one dose and 2.9 million people fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

Of the total 3,121 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 32 are listed as active. Of those, 3,022 are listed as recovered, and 67 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows no additional deaths since reports from last week.

Of the total cases, 204 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 387 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 747 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 393 cases; 885 in the 40-64 age group; and 497 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,738 are female and 1,383 are male.

Currently, there is one Erath County resident hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Monday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 3,980 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020 in Matagorda County. As of Monday, 45,570 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.