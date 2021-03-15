Dublin marks St. Patrick's Day with annual celebration

E-T staff report

There was a little rain and a whole lot of green on hand for Saturday's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin.

The day's events included everything from a Love Run and parade, to live music and a rodeo.

The day's entertainment included Tell Runyan, the Dublin Line Dancers, Dublin Barbershop Quartet, Christine Anderson and Robin Anderson, Damhsa na Gealach (Moondance), and Keegan McInroe.

Crowned last summer, Miss Dublin Hollyn Carr held a meet and greet as part of the day's festivities. Also included in her court are Jr. Miss Dublin Addison Ivie and Little Miss Dublin Scarlett Salazar.

The court appeared on the Ambassador float during the parade, which also included a variety of clubs and organizations, as well as a little extra lively noise from neighbors the Proctor and Lingleville volunteer fire departments.