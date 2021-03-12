Erath County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 as vaccine eligibility expands

E-T staff report

Erath County reported an increase of three new case of COVID-19 since earlier in the week, according to a report released Friday by county emergency management officials.

Two of the new cases were in Stephenville and one was in the county.

Texas' statewide mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses ended on Wednesday by order of Gov. Greg Abbott.

In addition, the eligibility requirements for Texans seeking to be vaccinated was broadened by state health officials. Teachers and other child care workers are now eligible and state health officials announced Wednesday that Texans age 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.

“Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system,” Imelda Garcia, Department of State Health Services associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, told the Texas Tribune.

The move to expand eligibility to a new category of Texans — labeled 1C — means that vaccine availability is ramping up across the state. However, appointments may continue to be hard to find, as the number of eligible recipients outnumbers the vaccine supply, the Tribune reports.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92. The vaccinations are free for everyone.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, an official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

As of Wednesday, 7.4 million doses have been administered, with 4.8 million people receiving one dose and 2.6 million people, or 9% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Texas Tribune reports.

Of the total 3,117 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 38 are listed as active. Of those, 3,012 are listed as recovered, and 67 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows no additional deaths since reports from earlier in the week.

Of the total cases, 204 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 387 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 745 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 393 cases; 884 in the 40-64 age group; and 496 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,735 are female and 1,382 are male.

Currently, there is one Erath County resident hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 4,406 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the Texas Tribune.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 45,106 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.