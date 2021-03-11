Erath County residents urged to be aware of scam

E-T staff report

Erath County still has its COVID-19 vaccination clinic open and is vaccinating citizens daily.

According to a report from the Erath County Sheriff's office, there are individuals calling citizens stating that the cost of the vaccination is $100.

County officials remind everyone the vaccine is free to those receiving the shot through the Erath County station.

"This is a scam. You do not have to pay when using the shot clinic," reads a social media post from the agency.

Residents are still required to register and meet the requirements.

For questions or more information, call (254) 459-5053.