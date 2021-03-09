Erath County reports 1 new case, no deaths from COVID-19

E-T staff report

For the second time this week, Erath County saw an increase of just one new case of COVID-19, according to a report released Tuesday by county emergency management officials. The new case was an individual in Stephenville.

Texas' statewide mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses will both end on Wednesday. The change is not uniform across the state: School boards, courts and college campuses can require masks, and the state’s largest cities say they will require masks in municipal buildings. Business owners worry their decisions to require masks could anger potential customers, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Sunday, 6.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered, with 4.4 million people receiving one dose and 2.4 million people, or 8.3% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Wednesday, teachers and child care staff are now also eligible for vaccinations, the Texas DSHS announced.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

Of the total 3,110 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 45 are listed as active. Of those, 2,998 are listed as recovered, and 67 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows no additional deaths sincelast week's report.

Of the total cases, 204 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 387 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 744 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 393 cases; 880 in the 40-64 age group; and 493 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,731 are female and 1,379 are male.

Currently, there is one Erath County resident hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and at least 4,329 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

Health experts estimate 75% to 90% of Texans would need to achieve immunity to COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, which would mean vaccinating at least 22 million people, or nearly 100% of adults in the state, according to Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Tuesday, 44,483 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.