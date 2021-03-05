Erath County reports one new case of COVID-19, one additional death

E-T staff report

Erath County saw an increase of just one new case of COVID-19 since earlier this week, according to a report released Friday by county emergency management officials. The new case was an individual in the county.

After Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement on Tuesday of the lifting of the statewide mask mandate and opening businesses 100% effective Wednesday, March 10, school districts and businesses across the state are left to the decision of whether or not to require masks at their individual entities.

School boards don’t have to require masks, and the state’s largest cities say they will keep requiring masks in municipal buildings, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

"We're going to be reviewing all of our programs ... to see how they will be impacted by that," said Stephenville City Manager Allen Barnes, regarding Abbott's announcement, at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

As of Wednesday, 6.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state, with 3.9 million people receiving one dose and 2.2 million people, or 7.5% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Tribune reported.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Wednesday, teachers and child care staff are now also eligible for vaccinations, the Texas DSHS announced.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

Of the total 3,107 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 48 are listed as active. Of those, 2,992 are listed as recovered, and 67 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of one death sincethe previous report earlier this week.

Of the total cases, 204 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 387 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 743 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 393 cases; 879 in the 40-64 age group; and 493 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,729 are female and 1,378 are male.

Currently, there are six Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. An increase of two from earlier in the week.

Across the state

As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 5,263 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the Tribune.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 43,878 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.