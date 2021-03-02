Erath County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

E-T staff report

Erath County saw an increase of six new cases of COVID-19 since last week, according to a report released Monday by county emergency management officials.

Of those new cases, two are located in Stephenville, one is in Dublin, and three are in the county.

With emergency FDA approval, Texas could initially receive more than 200,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose. There isn’t yet a timeline for these vaccines to arrive in Texas, the state health department said, as reported by the Texas Tribune.

As of Sunday, 5.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered to recipients across the state, with 3.6 million people receiving one dose and 1.9 million people, or 6.5% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Of the total 3,089 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 are listed as active. Of those, 2,981 are listed as recovered, and 66 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of one death sincethe previous report late last week.

Of the total cases, 203 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 385 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 737 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 389 cases; 874 in the 40-64 age group; and 493 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,719 are female and 1,370 are male.

Currently, there are four Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Monday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties, and there were at least 5,611 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the Tribune.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of March 1, 42,995 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.