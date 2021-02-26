Stephenville man dedicates poem to police, fire personnel

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

The Red and the Blue

Now is the time for thankfulness,

To the really chosen few.

The ones who ride the big red trucks,

And the ones who wear the blue.

Most times we never realize

The dangers that they face.

Or think of families left at home,

Whose life they can't replace.

I hear the sirens going by,

And say a little prayer

That they may safely reach the site

And meet the needs found there.

And may they find there swift success,

Through danger and through strife,

To do what training leads to do.

To save that stranger's life.

So as you go about your day

Thank them the whole day through,

The ones who ride the big red trucks,

And the ones who wear the blue.

– Darrell Graham, 2021