Stephenville man dedicates poem to police, fire personnel
Stephenville Empire-Tribune
The Red and the Blue
Now is the time for thankfulness,
To the really chosen few.
The ones who ride the big red trucks,
And the ones who wear the blue.
Most times we never realize
The dangers that they face.
Or think of families left at home,
Whose life they can't replace.
I hear the sirens going by,
And say a little prayer
That they may safely reach the site
And meet the needs found there.
And may they find there swift success,
Through danger and through strife,
To do what training leads to do.
To save that stranger's life.
So as you go about your day
Thank them the whole day through,
The ones who ride the big red trucks,
And the ones who wear the blue.
– Darrell Graham, 2021