Erath County sees increase of 4 COVID-19 cases

E-T staff report

Erath County saw an increase of just four new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to a report from county emergency management officials.

Of those new cases, two are located in Stephenville and two are in the county.

Many counties have begun reporting coronavirus numbers again after the winter storm disrupted data reporting last week and fewer Texans were tested. Gov. Greg Abbott also deployed the Texas National Guard to get the COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Texans who are 65 and older, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Of the total 3,079 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 37 are listed as active. Of those, 2,977 are listed as recovered, and 65 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of one death sincethe previous report from earlier this week.

Of the total cases, 201 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 382 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 737 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 385 cases; 874 in the 40-64 age group; and 492 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,713 are female and 1,366 are male.

Currently, there are five Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 6,724 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the Tribune.

As of Wednesday, 4.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered, with 3.3 million people receiving one dose and 1.6 million people, or 5.5% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Tribune reported.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Wednesday, 42,285 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.