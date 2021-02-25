Stephenville area community briefs

E-T staff report

Residents asked to report storm damage to state

Along with the office of the Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Texans to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state and emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather.

Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is voluntary, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

For more information, visit arcg.is/uOrOb.

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/

Brush & Blush ribbon cutting set for Saturday

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Brush & Blush Salon and Spa at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Brush & Blush Salon and Spa is located at 171 W. Washington St., across from the Erath County Courthouse.

Brush & Blush Salon and Spa is a trendy salon located on the downtown square offering a broad range of services including color, cuts, full body waxing, facials, sprays tans, Brazilian blowouts and special occasion hair and make-up.

For more information, call the salon at (254) 918-1082, or visit www.facebook.com/brushandblushstephenville

Local Girl Scouts hosting cookie booth

The Stephenville Girl Scouts will be hosting their drive-thru cookie booth from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bosque River Centre, 2900 W. Washington St.

This weekend is the final days for selling Girl Scout cookies this year.

For more information about the booth or to contact a local scout about purchasing cookies, visit www.gsctx.org or call (254) 592-5521.

Anytime Fitness to host open house

Anytime Fitness, 2115 W Washington St., will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The event will include the official gym unveiling and a VIP party. Members are encouraged to bring a friend to be entered for prizes.

The grand opening will include gym tours, snacks, drinks, drawings, prizes, and special offers.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Anytime2Fitness

Library resumes Toddler Time

Stephenville Public Library, 174 N. Columbia St., announces it is resuming Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Story Time at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Due to COVID-19 policy and social distancing, space will be limited and will require a reservation.

Reservations for Toddler Time or Story Time can be made at the circulation desk, through a Facebook message, or via phone at (254) 918-1240.

To give library staff time to prepare for Toddler Time, reserve your space by noon on Tuesday, and for Story Time by noon on Thursday.

Stephenville police hosting blood drive March 5

The Stephenville Police Department will be hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at the Cowboy Plaza in Downtown Stephenville.

Carter BloodCare has partnered with McDonald's and Dr Pepper to provide a thank-you for those who donate blood.

COVID-19 testing is now available for all donors. Social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

For more information, contact Jason Halsey at (254) 918-1273 or via email at jhalsey@stephenvilletx.gov.

To sign up for an appointment online, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule

Quilt guild to hold monthly meeting

The Town 'n Country Quilt Guild will host its monthly meeting 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 1731 S. US Hwy 281.

The group meets each first Saturday of the month.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/1588979928008274/

AARP hosts free tax help

AARP Foundation Tax Aide volunteers will be on hand to offer free tax assistance at the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St.

Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from through April 7, by appointment only.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and AARP membership is not required.

Those scheduling appointments are asked to make sure they have all tax paperwork gathered and with them when they arrive at their scheduled time. They are also asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to undergo COVID-19 screening and fill out advance paperwork.

Those filing are asked to bring the following applicable documentation:

• Your own pen and face covering. Masks are required.

• Photo identification and/or Social Security cards for you and any dependents.

• A copy of last year's tax return, if available.

• Health care documents such as a 1095-A or 1095-B

• Brokerage statements for sales of stocks and/or bonds

• Checking and/or savings account information to set up direct deposit of any refunds.

• Income documents such as W2s, 1099s, Social Security income, etc.

• Documentation of charitable cash donations exceeding $300

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (682) 231-3670. Appointments are limited and in high demand, if you are unable to make your assigned time, please call to cancel or reschedule so that someone else may have that time slot.

For more information, visit www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/