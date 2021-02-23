Erath County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

E-T staff report

While the overall number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline across the state, Erath County saw an increase of 20 new cases as of Monday, according to a report from Erath County Emergency Management.

Of those new cases, six are located in Stephenville, four in Dublin and 10 are in the county.

Texas will get nearly 600,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for this week, playing catchup after hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and injections were delayed by the winter storm, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Of the total 3,067 cases in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 38 are listed as active. Of those, 2,965 are listed as recovered, and 64 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of two deaths sincethe previous report.

Of the total cases, 201 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 382 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 733 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 385 cases; 870 in the 40-64 age group; and 488 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,705 are female and 1,362 are male.

Currently, there are six Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Monday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and there were at least 6,964 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports. The number of hospitalizations continues to decrease after mid-January record highs, but experts say the pandemic is far from over, especially as new variants of the virus emerge.

As of Sunday, 4.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered, with 3.1 million people receiving one dose and 1.4 million people, or 4.7% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Monday, 41,407 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.