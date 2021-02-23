City waives plumbing permit fees to repair damage caused by winter storm

E-T staff report

On Friday, Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien signed a Declaration of Local Disaster in response to last week’s historic weather event, according to a news release from the city.

Residents of Stephenville were greatly impacted by subfreezing temperatures and loss of power.

In response to the weather event, City Manager Allen Barnes has issued the following statement: “Until further notice, all plumbing permit fees will be waived for plumbing damage caused by this week’s extreme cold weather. Plumbers will still need to apply for permits online, and approval will be posted as quickly as possible.”

During this time, the requirement for on-site inspections will be waived and plumbers may send pictures to permits@stephenvilletx.gov for approval.

“We hope that process will expedite the numerous repairs taking place and allow our residents to have their water reconnected more quickly," Barnes added in the release.

Questions regarding this process can be directed to Steve Killen, director of Development Services at (254) 918-1222 or skillen@stephenvilletx.gov; or Harold Sandel, building official, at (254) 918-1214 or hsandel@stephenvilletx.gov

The city will also be waiving water turn-off and turn-on fees when these services are needed to make repairs to plumbing. To have this done, call the city at (254) 918-1230.

The city recognized members of its emergency management team for their work during last week's winter storm-caused crisis in the community. Members of the team are Dan Harris, Jimmy Chew, Jason King, Nick Williams, Chuck Elliot, Allen Barnes and Scott Brinkley.

In addition, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, along with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott, is encouraging Texans to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather.

Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is voluntary, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, according to a statement from the agency.

For more information, visit arcg.is/uOrOb