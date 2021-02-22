State data shows 15 new COVID-19 cases in Erath County; total active cases drops to 27

E-T staff report

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that as of Wednesday, Feb. 17, there were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erath County.

While the Erath County Emergency Management agency was not able to provide a report on the number of cases in the county due to the Monday holiday followed by extreme weather conditions, a several-day cumulative report of newly tested positive cases was reported to the Texas DSHS showing the increase as of Wednesday.

The Texas DSHS data also showed that the total number of active cases in the county had decreased to 27 by Wednesday. No new deaths contributed to the virus have been reported in Erath County since Feb. 3. The total number of deaths in Erath County contributed to the virus is 63 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Texas DSHS data.

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and injections were delayed this week by the winter storm. Public health officials in Dallas, Houston, Austin and other cities postponed planned vaccination events or individual appointments until at least the end of the week, saying the injections would restart once travel conditions were less dangerous, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Wednesday, 4.3 million doses have been administered, with 3 million people receiving one dose and 1.3 million people, or 4.3% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A comprehensive list of those currently eligible can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Across the state

As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 254 counties since the pandemic began and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Texas hospitals has dropped to 7,874, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, Feb. 18, 40,814 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.