Volunteers, law enforcement brave cold to help deliver Meals on Wheels to county's elderly

E-T staff report

When their neighbors are in need, Erath County residents answer the call.

A number of volunteers and law enforcement agencies braved cold temps and icy streets and roads to help Meals on Wheels of Erath County deliver meals to the region's elderly patrons in need of a hot meal earlier this week.

"We are so incredibly lucky to live in this community," reads a social media post from Meals on Wheels. "When VW and Cynthia Stephens from the Purple Goat learned that Meals on Wheels couldn’t get meals from our usual kitchen — they stepped up and made 165 delicious hamburger steaks with gravy, macaroni and cheese, beans and hot, fresh from the oven corn bread! It smelled divine!"

In addition, personnel from the Erath County Sheriff’s Office and Dublin Police Department, along with volunteers Ashley Barns, Rocky Evans, Rhonda Shockley Evans, Lisa Pence, Debbie Byers, Aaron Zamora, Christan Bibby Hunter and family, Barbara and Aaron Saldivar and Chuck Flagg drove out to deliver the meals.

"On behalf of Meals On Wheels of Erath County we want to thank you all!" the post reads.

As news of the widespread and deadly winter storm came to light, Meals on Wheels officials were preparing in advance in the event they were not able to deliver the meals daily.

"Along with today’s hot meal, we also provide our clients with Emergency Shelf Stable meals for the days when we cannot deliver due to weather," the group's Facebook page reads.

"Today officers of the Dublin Police Department assisted Meals on Wheels of Erath County in delivering meals to their clients. It was a welcoming experience to be able to assist," according to a post on the department's social media page.

In addition to the extra help during this week's weather crisis, the organization is in need of volunteers for its regular delivery routes.

There are open routes every day in Stephenville and most days in Dublin. There is also an opening in the Morgan Mill route. The organization is also in "great need" of fill-in drivers for Stephenville and Dublin.

For more information on how you can become a Meals on Wheels volunteer, call 965-3510.