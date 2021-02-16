Stephenville Rotary to host blood drive

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, at Wal-Mart, 2765 W. Washington St.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will be on hand to take donations.

Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and COVD-19 antibody testing is available for all donors.

For more information, contact Joe McFarland at (254) 592-5695.

Potential donors can also visit carterbloodcare.org for more information.