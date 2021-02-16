Stephenville Parks and Rec opens youth league registration

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for youth league sports.

Registration can be done at the Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at recpro.stephenvilletx.gov/

Individuals registering will need to create an account if they have not done so already. If anyone is unsure of their login, use the primary account holder's email address and reset your password.

Registration for Youth League 4U Coed T-Ball is now open at $45 per child. This category is for children ages 3-4 and runs April 12 through June 1.

Registration for 6U Coed Coach Pitch is also open at $45 per child. This includes children ages 5-6 and also runs April 12-June 1.

For 8U Boys Machine Pitch, the registration fee is $55. This league is for boys ages 7-8 and runs March 29 through June 1.

For the 10U Boys Tight Base, registration is $65. This league is for boys ages 9-10 and runs March 29 through June 1.

The 12U Boys Open Base league also has a $65 registration fee. This league is open to boys ages 11-12 and runs March 29 through June 1.

Registration for the 15U Baseball league is also $65 per player. This league is for boys ages 13-15 and runs March 29 through June 1.

For softball, the 8U Girls Machine Pitch registration fee is $55 per player. This league is for girls ages 7-8 and runs March 29 through June 1.

The 10U Softball league is for girls ages 9-10. Registration for this is $65 per player and it runs from March 29 through June 1.

12U Softball for girls ages 11-12 runs March 29 through June 1. Registration fee is $65 per player.

For 15U Softball, the registration fee is $65 for girls ages 13-15 and play runs from March 29 through June 1.

For volleyball, the 8U Volleyball league, the registration fee is $50 for each girl ages 7-8. Play for this league starts April 10 and runs through May 22.

10U Volleyball for girls ages 9-10, the registration fee is $50 per player. This league also runs from April 10 through May 22.

12U Volleyball for girls ages 11-12, runs from April 10 through May 11. Registration is $50 per player.

For questions or more information, call the Parks and Rec department at (254) 918-1295.