Erath County again sees no new cases of COVID-19

E-T staff report

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that as of Monday, Feb. 15, the county again reported no new cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the county has 58 active cases according to the Texas DSHS. Due to the holiday on Monday, a breakdown report was not available from Erath County Emergency Management by deadline.

Also as of Monday, just fewer than 1.2 million Texans — 4% of the population — are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Texas launched a multimillion dollar campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy, and three FEMA-run vaccination sites aimed at underserved Texans will open later this month, according to information from the Texas Tribune.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, which is open at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A comprehensive list of those currently eligible can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Across the state

As of Monday's, more than 40,000 people in Texas have died due to coronavirus. About half of those people died in the last three months, the Tribune reports.

The number of hospitalizations and infections continue to decrease after mid-January record highs. Experts say the pandemic is far from over, especially as new variants of the virus emerge. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott plans to relax business restrictions soon if the numbers continue to drop, according to the Tribune.

As of Feb. 15, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases and at least 7,824 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.