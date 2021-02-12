No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erath County

E-T staff report

The first case of COVID-19 in Erath County was confirmed on March 24, 2020, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. On Friday, no new cases were reported as the number of positive tests has slowly declined in Erath County and across the state.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, the county has had a total of 3,042 positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

As of Wednesday, 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2.7 million people receiving one dose and 959,596 people, or 3.3% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, which is open at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A comprehensive list of those currently eligible can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Of the total 3,042 cases in Erath County, 84 are listed as active. Of those, 2,896 are listed as recovered, and 62 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of two deaths sincethe last report.

Of the total cases, 200 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 379 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 731 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 383 cases; 859 in the 40-64 age group; and 482 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,689 are female and 1,353 are male.

Currently, there are three Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Thursday, COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to decrease after mid-January record highs. But the state is still averaging almost 300 deaths a day from coronavirus. Experts say people should remain vigilant and continue following safety guidelines like mask-wearing and social distancing, especially as new variants of the virus emerge, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Thursday, the state reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and at least 8,933 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Feb. 11, 39,771 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.