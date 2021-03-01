Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available to TSU students, employees

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University received 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for qualifying students and employees.

Administered by Tarleton’s Health Services staff and School of Nursing students, vaccinations have begun on the Stephenville campus. Students and employees must meet phase 1A or 1B requirements. Registration information was shared in a university notice.

“Vaccination is a path to move past this pandemic,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Acquiring and administering the vaccine to students, faculty and staff is an important part of our strategy to mitigate the spread.”

The Department of State Health Services oversees vaccine distribution for Texas, and the CDC determines the number of doses a state receives.

“As national supplies grow, and the state allows, we’d love to partner with local public health officials to help with vaccinations for our community,” Hurley said. “For now, the safety of our students, faculty and staff is top priority.”

For more information about the vaccine in Texas, distribution locations, and phase 1A and 1B requirements, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.