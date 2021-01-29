Erath County Vaccination Center now open

E-T staff report

The Erath County Vaccination Center opened Thursday at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92, in the building that formerly housed JC Penney and FFO Furniture, according to information from the city.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A comprehensive list of those currently eligible for the vaccine can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

According to information from city, priority will be given to residents who have already registered through Tarrant County (by date) and are in the 1A group.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Once an individual receives their first vaccination, they will be notified when their second shot is available.

As Erath County residents begin the vaccination process, the county saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases this week.

As of Thursday, Jan. 28, the county had an increase of eight cases from Monday, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, six are in Stephenville and two are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,956 total cases with 188 listed as active. Of those, 2,716 are listed as recovered, and 52 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows seven additional deaths since Monday's report.

Of the total cases, 195 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 369 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 715 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 366 cases; 832 in the 40-64 age group; and 471 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are three Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. A decrease of three over Monday's report.

Across the state

As of Thursday, despite cases and hospitalizations decreasing, Texas is now reporting over 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. It took Texas eight months to get its first million confirmed cases, and under three months to get its second million confirmed cases. Testing has also gone up since the pandemic began and is now at record levels, according to reports from The Texas Tribune.

On Thursday, there were at least 12,380 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Jan. 28, 35,639 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.