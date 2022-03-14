Stephenville DECA students compete at state

Submitted to the Empire-Tribune

Seventeen members of Stephenville High School DECA competed in the Texas DECA State Career Development Conference held at the end of February.

Jordan McMullen placed as a state finalist and qualified for the International Career Development Conference in Automotive Services Marketing. He will compete in his event April 23-26 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Other students who competed in the Texas DECA State Career Development Conference are:

• Aaron Atchley and Caitlin Thompson: Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

• Mia Tucker and Isabella Pena: Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

• Braden Fowler and Aidan Collins: Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

• Alexes Thurman and Laura Carter: Financial Services Team Decision Making

• Jimena Guerra: Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

• Shayla Mader: Hotel and Lodging Management Series

• Lacey Moser: Food Marketing Series

• Brooklyn Nguyen: Human Resource Management Series

• Tyler Patton: Accounting Applications Series

• Sanjivani Pokhrel: Marketing Communications Series

• Jordan Sutten: Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

• Luis Vargas: Business Finance Series

In addition to Jordan’s success, five SHS DECA members were selected to attend the Thrive leadership academy at ICDC in Atlanta. Those students are Mia Tucker, Braden Fowler, Shayla Mader, Aidan Collins, and Laura Carter.

The SHS DECA chapter was also recognized for several achievements: community service campaign, promotional campaign, membership campaign, and century chapter (100-plus members).

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

For more information about DECA, visit http://www.deca.org.