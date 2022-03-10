Tarleton, Weatherford College ink agreement for business programs

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — An innovative agreement cemented Tuesday in Stephenville creates a seamless pathway for Weatherford College students to complete an MBA at Tarleton State University.

Beginning with the fall 2022 semester, qualifying WC students earning a BAAS in organizational leadership and transferring to Tarleton will receive guaranteed admission and scholarships.

“This critical partnership raises a high tide for educational attainment and accessibility, making it easier for Weatherford College students to advance their degree at our College of Business,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “We want WC students to know they have an opportunity here that they won’t find elsewhere.”

Awards of $500-$1,500 will be divided between fall and spring semesters based on enrollment and will be renewable up to three years with satisfactory academic progress. Students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be enrolled at least half time to qualify. Application fees will be waived for those with demonstrated need.

“For us to send some of our best and brightest to Tarleton bodes extremely well for our region,” said Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer. “Many of the industry titans in our area are both WC and Tarleton graduates.”

A WC alumnus, Dr. Farmer earned his bachelor’s in business administration and his master of education at Tarleton. He received his doctorate from the University of North Texas.

“Today’s signing is a dream come true for me,” he said, “fortifying our decades-long tie to Tarleton.”

The pact strengthens an agreement — the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program for Transfer Students — the two institutions signed last year, boosting educational opportunities for qualifying WC students who transfer to Tarleton regardless of degree program.

“Weatherford College matters to us,” Hurley said. “Helping students in our own backyard is the right thing to do.”

For more information on Tarleton’s MBA program, visit https://tarletonstate.us/MBA.

Learn more about the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program for Transfer Students at tarletonstate.us/TransferPGSP.