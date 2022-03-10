Tarleton science faculty, students shine at TAS annual meeting

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — A pair of Tarleton State University math professors and half a dozen of their students achieved recognition and rewards at the Texas Academy of Science 2022 Annual Meeting last month at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Dr. Chris Mitchell chaired the Mathematics and Computer Science Section of the conference, and Dr. Bryant Wyatt was selected to chair the Physics and Engineering Section for the 2022-24 biennium.

Both also served as judges for the Physics and Engineering Section, and Dr. Wyatt was a featured faculty oral presenter with “Silicon Building Silicon: Dynamic Modeling of Dust Crystal Formations in a Complex Plasma using NVIDIA GPUs.”

Senior math major Cody Drolet took the Amir Moaz Award for Mathematics and Computer Science Oral Section for his presentation, “Improving Recombination MCMC for Texas Political Redistricting.” His faculty advisor is Dr, Scott Cook.

Dashon Mitchell and Aurod Ounsinegad captured first and third place, respectively, in the Biomedical Oral Section. Mitchell, a senior mathematics and electrical engineering major, earned top honors for “A Mathematical Model for Onchocerciasis and Resistance in Treatment.” Ounsinegad, a senior mathematics major, presented “Dynamics of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Infection Rates: A Mathematical Approach.”

Dr. Mitchell is the faculty advisor for both.

A Tarleton student also earned top honors in poster awards. Gavin McIntosh, a junior mathematics major, took first place with his poster presentation, “Supraventricular Tachycardia Study Using a Dynamic Computer-Generated Atrium.” Dr. Wyatt is his faculty advisor.

Senior math major Vianey Rangel, advised by Dr. Cook, finished second in the category with “Making Unbiased Maps to Pass the Eyeball Test via MCMC Redistricting.”

Senior electrical engineering major Avery Campbell, advised by Dr. Wyatt, brought the oral presentation “Supraventricular Tachycardia Study Using a Dynamic Computer-Generated Atrium,” and graduate math student Brandon Amerine, advised by Dr. Jesse Crawford, presented “Understanding Social Determinants of Health using Machine Learning Algorithm.”