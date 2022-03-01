Stephenville education news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

SHS SkillsUSA students qualify for state

The Stephenville High School SkillsUSA students competed in the SkillsUSA District 4 Carpentry Contest in Fort Worth last Friday.

Christian Moncada received first place and qualified for the state contest.

Dayton Rumsey received second place and qualified for the state contest.

In the Construction Tool ID Contest, Mason Hatton received third and qualified for the state contest.

In the Shop Project category, Erik Aguilar and Salvador Mascorro received a Superior rating and qualified for the state contest. Christian Moncada and Dayton Rumsey also received a Superior rating and qualified for the state contest.

Nguyen advances to state VASE contest

The results from the Visual Arts Scholastic Event are in.

Of the 28 art pieces entered, 27 works received the highest ranking of 4, six of those were perfect scores.

Leanne Nguyen will be advancing to state and representing Stephenville ISD with her digital art piece.

Texas High School Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. The first VASE event was held in 1994 with just more than 400 student entries. After 25 years, High School VASE entries number around 35,000.

To view the entries, visit www.taea.org/vase/