Abbott congratulates Texas universities on earning national research rankings

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott recently congratulated The University of Texas at San Antonio and Baylor University on earning the prestigious national research ranking of Carnegie Tier One, joining nine other Texas universities that have again attained the coveted Tier One ranking for academic excellence at doctoral universities with "very high research activity."

"Texas is the new frontier for innovation, research, and discovery," Abbott said. "My goal as governor when I first took the oath of office in 2015 was to double the number of Texas universities ranked as Tier One. Four universities were recognized then.

"Today, I am proud that 11 Texas universities have earned the prestigious Carnegie Tier One research ranking as they continue to attract the best and brightest students, researchers, and faculty, as well as new research grants and continuing business investments. These research expenditures help sustain a highly educated workforce, spur job creation, and support regional economic expansion. I look forward to the life-changing discoveries to come."

The governor also congratulated Tarleton State University, Prairie View A&M University, Sam Houston State University, and The University of Texas at Tyler on earning Tier Two research rankings from Carnegie, joining seven other Texas universities that have again attained this national status for doctoral universities with "high research activity." UTSA and Baylor were both previously ranked as Tier Two.

"The Lone Star State is truly brimming with promise," Abbott added. "The 22 Texas universities now ranked among the best in the nation as Carnegie Tier One and Tier Two research universities are a reflection of the breadth and depth of academic excellence at our institutions of higher education as they open the doors to opportunity for all Texas students."

Developed in 1970, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education is based on an institution’s annual research expenditures, the density of its research staff, the number of doctoral degrees it confers each year, and other measures.

Carnegie Tier One – Doctoral Universities: Very High Research Activity

• Baylor University

• Rice University

• Texas A&M University–College Station

• Texas Tech University

• The University of Texas at Arlington

• The University of Texas at Austin

• The University of Texas at Dallas

• The University of Texas at El Paso

• The University of Texas at San Antonio

• University of Houston

• University of North Texas

Carnegie Tier Two – Doctoral Universities: High Research Activity

• Prairie View A&M University

• Sam Houston State University

• Southern Methodist University

• Tarleton State University

• Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

• Texas A&M University–Kingsville

• Texas Christian University

• Texas Southern University

• Texas State University

• The University of Texas at Tyler

• The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley