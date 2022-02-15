HPU honors local students for academic success in the fall semester

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

BROWNWOOD — Howard Payne University recognized 239 students for academic success during the fall 2021 semester.

Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.

• Comanche: Zeph Christian, President’s List; Brianne Davis, President’s List; and Cody Feist, Honor Roll

• Lipan: Taylor Clark, Honor Roll

• Stephenville: Madison Gilder, Honor Roll; Grace Hawkins, Dean’s List; Gabriel Mata, Dean’s List; Kayla White, President’s List