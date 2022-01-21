Tarleton, Mesquite agreement guarantees admission to high-achieving seniors

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the Class of 2022, Mesquite Independent School District seniors in the top 25% of their graduating class will earn automatic admission to Tarleton State University.

As part of its Distinguished High School Partners program, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

The Mesquite ISD and Tarleton leaders cemented the agreement last week.

“We’re very excited to partner with Mesquite ISD to ensure that some of the best and brightest students in Texas have the opportunity for a high-quality university experience,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “They are destined to be our leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well-being. This partnership aligns with our commitment to become a first-choice institution for regional high school seniors.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

"I’m very excited for our students,” said Mesquite ISD Superintendent Dr. David Vroonland. "The fact that Tarleton State reached out to us honors the success of our high school graduates who have been successful at the university. I look forward to a long relationship that continues to help our former students pursue their dreams in higher education.”

The President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/Guaranteed Scholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.