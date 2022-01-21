Tarleton, Everman ISD sign pact for admission, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the high school graduating class of 2022, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Everman High School seniors who graduate in the top quarter of their class.

The Everman Independent School District and Tarleton leaders finalized the agreement with a memorandum signed at the January meeting of the ISD’s board of trustees.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top 25 percent of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“We firmly believe that the best students at Everman High School are prepared to succeed,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “This partnership allows them guaranteed admission and is the next step in our providing a high-quality university experience to students in our region.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other Texas school districts.

“EISD understands the importance of this partnership with Tarleton State University. The partnership will provide opportunities for our students to be successful,” said Dr. Felicia Donaldson, Superintendent. “We are thankful for this wonderful opportunity for our students and look forward to seeing the success of the program.”

The President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/Guaranteed Scholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.